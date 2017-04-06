Chill out on Tax Day with free shaved ice

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Tuesday, April 18 is Tax Day this year. It's also National "Chill Out" Day, according to Kona Ice.

Kona Ice of Louisville will offer free shaved ice on that day to help people chill out after filing their taxes.

A Kona Ice truck will be parked outside the Lowe's Store at 4930 Norton Healthcare Boulevard from noon to 2 p.m. on April 18 to ensure there is no taxation without relaxation. Free cups of troplical shaved ice and Hawaiian leis will be handed out to everyone who stops by.

