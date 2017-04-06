Man accused of beating ex-girlfriend with bat, hammer, knife

Gusts could reach 45 mph this afternoon. Those winds are coming from the northwest which has kept temperatures nearly 40 degrees cooler than yesterday.More >>
Ricky Pilkington is accused of brutally beating his ex-girlfriend who had recently taken out a domestic-violence order against him.More >>
A 21-year police veteran facing allegations of battery and official misconduct was expected in court Thursday, but the Floyd County Prosecutor said New Albany Police Corporal John Hall did a teleconference instead.More >>
Kona Ice will ensure there is no taxation without relaxation on Tax Day, April 18.More >>
According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Department, deputies were called to a home in the 8000 block of County Road 400 South about 7 p.m. Wednesday on a report of a shooting.More >>
