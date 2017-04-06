Man accused of beating ex-girlfriend with bat, hammer, knife

Ricky Pilkington is accused of brutally beating his ex-girlfriend who had recently taken out a domestic-violence order against him. (Source: LMDC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man is accused of beating his ex-girlfriend with a baseball bat and a hammer and stabbing her with a knife.

Ricky Pilkington, 36, faces several charges, including kidnapping and assault, as well as violating a court-issued protective order.

Police said he forced his ex-girlfriend into his car on March 31 and drove her to his home. At some point, the woman was able to get away and run to a nearby gas station and lock the door.

Pilkington came to the gas station, where the clerk said she was going to call police, so he left. The woman then left the gas station, and eventually Pilkington found her and forced her into his car again, according to his arrest report.

Pilkington drove her to his home again, and began beating her, punching her "several times on the leg, breaking victim's leg," the report said.

Police also said Pilkington "began to hit the victim with a baseball bat and a hammer," before he found a knife and stabbed her in the leg.

Pilkington then took the woman to a hospital in Bullitt County, stayed with her, and then the two went back to Pilkington's home, the report said. He told her she could leave to go get medicine, but instead, she called a friend who took her to Jewish Hospital for treatment.

At that point, police were called and officers tracked Pilkington down and arrested him.

The woman had taken out a domestic-violence order against Pilkington in February, which lasts until 2020, according to his arrest report.

