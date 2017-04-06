Construction begins on new Elizabethtown multiplex, opening likely pushed back

This is what the Crowne Pointe Theatre will look like when it's finished. (Source: Crowne Pointe Theatre, LLC/Heartland Communications Consultants)

The building will be located next to the Elizabethtown post office. (Source: Joey Brown/WAVE 3 News)

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) - Construction began this week on Elizabethtown's new state-of-the art movie theater complex, but a spokeswoman said it likely won't open in late fall as previously announced.

Crews began moving dirt at the site of the Crowne Point Theatre Tuesday. The grading continued Wednesday.

The 42,000 square-foot, nine-screen theater will be located at 2908 Dolphin Drive next door to the city's post office. It's expected to cost $11.5 million to build and will feature a 62-foot screen in its biggest theater, which is believe to be the largest screen in the region outside Louisville. Other amenities include reclining seats, reserved seating, seat-side concession delivery, a lounge area where beer and wine will be served, party rooms, a game room and a convenience store concessions set-up to make for shorter lines and faster service.

PREVIOUS STORIES

+ Ground broken at site of new Elizabethtown multiplex

+ New state-of-the-art movie theater complex coming to E'town

A spokeswoman for the project said construction is expected to take up to one year, so the theater likely will open "beyond the fall." An exact opening date has not been announced.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.