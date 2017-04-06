Louisville hosts bovine exposition

Sammi Jones leads a consignment heifer in a rink to be photographed and evaluated during a lull at the Kentucky National Dairy Show and Sales exhibit at the Kentucky Fair and Exposition Center. (Source: Michael Flynn/ WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Kentucky National Dairy Show and Sale is taking place in Louisville this weekend.

The event is at the Kentucky Fair and Exposition Center, and gathers some of the finest livestock from around the country.

Participants and exhibitors can purchase animals to be shown throughout the summer on the local and national level.

"Youve got different bloodlines and different cattle that we are trying to improve their herd and then also make them more efficient in today's world," District director and dairy coordinator for Kentucky Ethan Berry said. because we are trying to do more with less in today's agriculture sector."

The show started Thursday and goes through Sunday.

