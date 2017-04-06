UofL Hospital employee charged with drug trafficking

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A University of Louisville Hospital employee is facing charges after police say he stole prescription pads and used them for drug trafficking.

Torey Fels, 25, stole blank prescription pads and along with a co-defendant, wrote fraudulent prescriptions for oxycodone and hydrocodone, according to his arrest slip.

He and the co-defendant then sold the prescription drugs, which are Schedule II controlled substances.

Fels is charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and theft, criminal possession, trafficking, or unlawful possession of a prescription or blank.

Authorities say this started around Feb. 2017, and at least eight prescriptions were filled across multiple pharmacies in Jefferson County.

