Louisville Bats opening night cool in more ways than one

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Thursday will make for a chilly opening night at Louisville Slugger Field, but fans say they plan to shrug off the cool weather to see the newly improved ballpark as the Louisville Bats take on Columbus.

Great talent is already on display, but the creative minds behind the Louisville Bats wanted to offer fans in the stands something more.

Louisville Bats Senior Vice President Greg Galiette said they had one question in the offseason, "How can we improve the fan experience?"

After much deliberation and money spent, that goal was accomplished. Galiette promises when fans get to the game they will see and hear the biggest changes first.

"They're probably my two favorite toys we've added," Galiette said pointing to not one, but two new HD video boards complete with a new sound system.

The Louisville Bats added a wireless HD camera that will roam the grounds from upstairs to the outfield.



"The video boards will now be able to produce out-of-town scores, interactive animated games, crowd enhancement things like noise and things of that nature that we've never really been able to take to the next level," he said. "We're one of only two or three minor league baseball teams in the entire country now that has two HD video boards and we think by having that our fans are going to have a great time each and every time they come to the ballpark."

Protective netting has been extended to the end of the dugouts so fans sitting in those areas will be safer and new state-of-the-art stadium lights have been installed for much brighter action at night games. All the padding around the field is new and the Louisville Bats also listened to fans who wanted to walk around a little easier.

"We did that by removing some of the food carts, you would see and opened up the area to allow fans to move around more and get through concourse area during the course of the game," Galiette said.

As the weather warms up this weekend, some great specials are being offered for fans. Friday and Saturday night it's half price tickets, just go to the Bats website and enter the promo code baseball. Sunday, it's military appreciation day. All current and retired military and their families get in free by showing their military ID card.



