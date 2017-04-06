Duvall homers in Reds 7-4 win over Phillies

CINCINNATI (AP) - Relief pitcher Michael Lorenzen connected for a pinch-hit homer that put Cincinnati ahead and the Reds overcame a rough major league debut by Rookie Davis to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 7-4 Thursday.



Adam Duvall also homered as the Reds rallied from an early three-run deficit to take the opening series, winning two of three.



Lorenzen's solo homer - the second of his career - off Adam Morgan (0-1) put the Reds ahead 5-4 in the sixth inning. Manager Bryan Price used the reliever because he's working with a short-handed bench to start the season. The Reds' last pinch homer by a pitcher came in 2009, when Micah Owings connected off the Cardinals' Ryan Franklin.



Lorenzen didn't pitch in the game. Cody Reed (1-0) got his first major league win by escaping threats in each of his two innings. Drew Storen pitched the ninth for his first save since the Reds signed him to a one-year, $3 million deal.



The Phillies blew a 4-1 lead set up by Daniel Nava's pair of homers off Davis.

