Traffic Alert: Twin Bridges to have nightly lane restrictions through Thursday

A traffic alert for drivers who will be traveling on the Twin Bridges this upcoming week.

Starting Monday, April 10, 2017, at 6 p.m., drivers traveling along the northbound bridge should expect a lane restriction until 6 a.m. the following day. This lane restriction will be in place at those times each day of the work-week.

In an effort to minimize daytime work zone traffic restrictions on the Bridges, a contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet agreed to complete as much of the ongoing work as possible during nighttime hours.

This will shift the work to off-peak travel periods to help reduce traffic disruptions.

Lane restrictions will stay in place until Thursday, April 13, 2017.

