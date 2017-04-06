Traffic Alert: Twin Bridges to have nighttime restrictions over the weekend

We have a traffic alert for drivers on the Twin Bridges.

There will be no daytime lane restrictions on the US 41 Twin Bridges this weekend.

In an effort to minimize daytime work zone traffic restrictions on the Bridges, a contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet agreed to complete as much of the ongoing work as possible during nighttime hours.

This will shift the work to off-peak travel periods to help reduce traffic disruptions.

This project should last until the first week of May.

