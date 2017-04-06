1 adult, 1 teen dead after car crashes into NKY creek - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

1 adult, 1 teen dead after car crashes into NKY creek

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
A police cruiser blocks the roadway to the scene of the crash (FOX19 NOW) A police cruiser blocks the roadway to the scene of the crash (FOX19 NOW)
COVINGTON, KY (FOX19) -

One female adult and one male teen are dead after a car crashed into creek, trapping three people inside, according to police.

Police said the third passenger, a female teen, was able to walk away from the crash scene with minor injuries. 

The identities of the victims have not been released. 

It happened around 5 p.m. at the intersection of Waymans Branch Road and Hands Pike near the Taylor Mill border. 

Police said the car is partially submerged in the creek, which runs under Hands Pike. 

A spokesperson said the aftermath of the crash "wasn't a pretty scene."

During a press conference, police said they are investigating the cause of the crash.

