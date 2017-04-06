1 adult, 1 teen dead after car crashes into NKY creek

A police cruiser blocks the roadway to the scene of the crash (FOX19 NOW)

One female adult and one male teen are dead after a car crashed into creek, trapping three people inside, according to police.

Police said the third passenger, a female teen, was able to walk away from the crash scene with minor injuries.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

It happened around 5 p.m. at the intersection of Waymans Branch Road and Hands Pike near the Taylor Mill border.

Police said the car is partially submerged in the creek, which runs under Hands Pike.

A spokesperson said the aftermath of the crash "wasn't a pretty scene."

During a press conference, police said they are investigating the cause of the crash.

