More electric vehicle chargers launching in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The number of electric vehicle chargers is growing in Louisville. Since 2016 LG&E and KU have installed three public charging stations. Now, a local non-profit group is leading an effort to grow the charging station presence.



“This is something that is happening it is not the future anymore,” Stuart Ungar said.



Ungar is the president of Evolve KY. The goal of the non-profit group is to bring awareness to electric vehicles and increase charging options. The group have been meeting for about 2 years.



“Since then the momentum has really been building we have had one a month so far this year,” Evolve KY treasurer Jon Tyson said.



Tyson and Ungar launched Adopt a Charger in Louisville. In January, the group opened a charger at the YMCA in Norton Commons, in February they placed one at the Health House in Portland and in March one was placed at The Irish Rover on Frankfort Avenue.

“It's a small little thing we can do. It's a help in the community to have a charger that is accessible on a busy street,” Irish Rover owner Michael Reidy said.



Reidy, along with Bob Hook Chevrolet, adopted the newest charger.



The station charges two cars and can charge a battery in about an hour or two. The plugs at the stations are the most common in the electric vehicle world.



The Adopt a Chargers are free for the public to use while the sponsors cover all of the cost.



“No good deed goes unpunished and we mean this in the best sense of a good deed,” Reidy said.



The charger on Frankfort Avenue cost $6,000 to install and the monthly increase in energy bill is still to be determined for Reidy.



According to the Electric Power Research Institute, since 2010 about 100 electric vehicles a year have registered to the state of Kentucky.

Evolve KY said those numbers validate their efforts.



“Before we started this there were some chargers around they were typically in a parking garage where you don't see them, so what is great about this is people will see it,” Ungar said.



Ungar said the most challenging part is getting funding, but since Evolve KY is a non-profit sponsors get a tax deduction. Evolve KY is in the middle of planning three more charging stations for different locations in the city.



