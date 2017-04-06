Former Baylor assistant drops lawsuit, moves to arbitration

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - A former Baylor University assistant athletic director is dropping his lawsuit against the school and several regents and will pursue his claims in arbitration, his lawyer indicated Thursday.
Colin Shillinglaw's lawyer, Gaines West, informed the Dallas civil trial court of the move but vowed to continue to try to prove Shillinglaw's claims of libel, slander and conspiracy.
Baylor officials had used Shillinglaw's case to reveal text messages that they said showed former head coach Art Briles and other officials trying to cover up sexual assaults by players and improperly handling assault reports. Briles has denied any wrongdoing.
West said Shillinglaw didn't participate in any such conduct but can no longer find a job.
Briles and Shillinglaw were both suspended in May 2016 after a Baylor internal investigation found the school had mishandled sexual assault allegations for years and that the football program operated as if it was "above the rules."
Briles later reached a financial settlement with Baylor and left the program. Shillinglaw was suspended with pay with intent to terminate. His contract expires next month.
Shillinglaw sued and has tried to pursue details of the Baylor investigation that the school has withheld. He had motions and subpoenas seeking documents pending before the court when he withdrew the lawsuit.
Briles filed a similar lawsuit but dropped his claims earlier this year.
Unlike Briles, Shillinglaw will pursue his claims in arbitration, where they could be resolved more quickly, West said.
"My client wants to be able to tell his story and get the real truth out," he said.
Baylor officials declined to comment. The nation's largest Baptist university still faces several federal lawsuits from women who allege that the school ignored or mishandled their sexual assault claims against football players and other students dating back several years.
The Texas Rangers, the state's elite criminal investigations unit, has opened a preliminary inquiry into Baylor's handling of assault cases and the school also faces a federal civil rights investigation.
Since 2014, two former Baylor football players have been convicted of sexual assault and three others have been charged. Last month, the state's Court of Criminal Appeals overturned one of those convictions and ordered a new trial for the former player after finding that some text messages between him and the alleged victim were improperly excluded from trial.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
If the maneuvering plays out as expected it will set the stage for a final confirmation vote on Neil Gorsuch Friday, allowing him to join the court in time to hear the final set of cases this term.More >>
If the maneuvering plays out as expected it will set the stage for a final confirmation vote on Neil Gorsuch Friday, allowing him to join the court in time to hear the final set of cases this term.More >>
China's President Xi Jinping has arrived in Florida for meetings with President Donald Trump.More >>
China's President Xi Jinping has arrived in Florida for meetings with President Donald Trump.More >>
Republicans invoked the 'nuclear option' in the Senate Thursday, unilaterally changing the chamber's rules to allow President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee to get on the courtMore >>
Republicans invoked the 'nuclear option' in the Senate Thursday, unilaterally changing the chamber's rules to allow President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee to get on the courtMore >>
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson hinted at possible military action in Syria Thursday as his administration considered how to strike at President Bashar Assad after this week's chemical weapons attack that killed more than 80 peopleMore >>
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson hinted at possible military action in Syria Thursday as his administration considered how to strike at President Bashar Assad after this week's chemical weapons attack that killed more than 80 peopleMore >>
US Ambassador Nikki Haley warns the Trump administration will take action against chemical attacks in Syria that bear "all the hallmarks" of President Bashar Assad's government if the U.N. Security Council fails to actMore >>
US Ambassador Nikki Haley warns the Trump administration will take action against chemical attacks in Syria that bear "all the hallmarks" of President Bashar Assad's government if the U.N. Security Council fails to actMore >>
President Donald Trump denounced the chemical attack in Syria as an "affront to humanity" Wednesday, declaring that it crossed "many, many lines" and cannot be toleratedMore >>
President Donald Trump denounced the chemical attack in Syria as an "affront to humanity" Wednesday, declaring that it crossed "many, many lines" and cannot be toleratedMore >>
Policy experts say the latest Republican health care idea could mean returning to a time when people with medical problems were charged much higher premiums for individual policiesMore >>
Policy experts say the latest Republican health care idea could mean returning to a time when people with medical problems were charged much higher premiums for individual policiesMore >>
President Donald Trump welcomed the king of Jordan to the White House.More >>
President Donald Trump welcomed the king of Jordan to the White House.More >>
Calling it an "affront to humanity," President Donald Trump declared Wednesday that a chemical weapons attack in Syria "cannot be tolerated."More >>
Calling it an "affront to humanity," President Donald Trump declared Wednesday that a chemical weapons attack in Syria "cannot be tolerated."More >>
A tunnel-boring machine has broken through a concrete wall beneath Seattle in a troubled multibillion-dollar project to replace a waterfront highway with an underground roadwayMore >>
A tunnel-boring machine has broken through a concrete wall beneath Seattle in a troubled multibillion-dollar project to replace a waterfront highway with an underground roadwayMore >>
A White House offer to revise the party's failed health care bill is getting mixed reviews from conservative and moderate lawmakersMore >>
A White House offer to revise the party's failed health care bill is getting mixed reviews from conservative and moderate lawmakersMore >>
When North Carolina's slugfest with Gonzaga came to an end Monday night, the Tar Heels had all their answers: The national title was theirs, the nets were hanging around their necks, their redemption tour was a successMore >>
When North Carolina's slugfest with Gonzaga came to an end Monday night, the Tar Heels had all their answers: The national title was theirs, the nets were hanging around their necks, their redemption tour was a successMore >>