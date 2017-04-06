Daviess County Fiscal Court plans road projects

Extra money in the fiscal court budget could mean more miles of smooth roads throughout Daviess County.

"We decided since the cost of asphalt had been falling and it was cheaper than it had been the past several years. We were going to put a million dollars into the road fund and do some extra paving," said Judge-Executive Al Mattingly.

The county usually paves around 25 to 30-miles of road every year. This year's increase could mean up to 45-miles.

"We're not going to pave a road just because the money is there to pave it. If a road doesn't need it, we won't repave it. We treat the county funds just like they come out of our own pocket," said Judge Mattingly.

If approved, eight different county roads would see the changes.

"I think it's wonderful. They are keeping up with their job and knowing when roads need to be done," Daviess County resident Barbara Johnson said.

County officials say the mild winter means this year's budgeted funds can be used for the paving projects rather than repairing roads from the snow's wrath. Overall, they say it comes down to keeping people safe.

"A good transportation system, a safe transportation system is very important to our community. So that's one of the counties main responsibilities, public safety. We feel like we are doing a public safety initiative," said Judge Mattingly.

