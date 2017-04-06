Feel Good Friday: Your weekly recap of uplifting stories

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Here's a look back at five uplifting, feel-good stories from this week.

1. A young boy from Beechmont learned a valuable lesson during LMPD Officer Nick Rodman's procession on Saturday.

2. Thirteen-year-old Jamarion Styles doesn’t need arms to shoot 3-pointers on the basketball court.

3. Free bicycles given to every Pepperhill Elementary student.

4. An Estill County teenager who's battling cancer got an early birthday gift just days before he turns 16: A large mailbox to accommodate his other wish, as many birthday cards as will fit inside of it.

5. Dog missing for 4 years turns up on owner's doorstep.

