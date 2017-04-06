Seattle's mayor denies claims of sex with teens decades ago

Two AP journalists have logged 3,000 miles from the Gulf to the Pacific, crisscrossing back and forth over the U.S.-Mexico borderMore >>
The United States is looking into whether Russia participated in the Syrian chemical weapons attack that provoked President Donald Trump's airstrikes against the Assad governmentMore >>
Scarlett Johansson says Ivanka Trump could have a "big impact" by being vocal and she's baffled by the first daughter's reluctance to take a public stance on controversial issues related to her father's administrationMore >>
A sure rite of spring for residents of Alaska's largest city is the return of bears, some with cubsMore >>
President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping have opened their high-stakes summit at Trump's Florida beach resortMore >>
World leaders have rallied around the United States after it launched a missile strike on a Syrian air base in response to this week's chemical attack, while Russia condemned the move and suspended coordination with the U.S. in Syria's congested skiesMore >>
Syria decries 'aggression' as US launches cruise missiles, striking an Assad government-controlled air base where U.S. officials say the Syrian military launched this week's deadly chemical attackMore >>
President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping have opened their high-stakes summit at Trump's Florida beach resortMore >>
Comedian Don Rickles, the Emmy-winning king of insult comedy who headlined casinos and nightclubs from Las Vegas to New Jersey, and livened up late-night talk shows, died Thursday at 90More >>
President Donald Trump hinted at possible military action in Syria Thursday as his administration considered how to strike at President Bashar Assad after this week's chemical weapons attack that killed more than 80 peopleMore >>
