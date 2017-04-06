LIVE: NBC News Special Report: Trump to speak after U.S. launche - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

LIVE: NBC News Special Report: Trump to speak after U.S. launches air strikes in Syria

The United States has launched air strikes in Syria. President Donald Trump will speak about the situation.

Watch the NBC News Special Report by clicking the appropriate link below:

