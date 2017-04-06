Alex Iafallo lifts Minnesota Duluth past Harvard, 2-1

China's President Xi Jinping has arrived in Florida for meetings with President Donald Trump.More >>
Republicans invoked the 'nuclear option' in the Senate Thursday, unilaterally changing the chamber's rules to allow President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee to get on the courtMore >>
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson hinted at possible military action in Syria Thursday as his administration considered how to strike at President Bashar Assad after this week's chemical weapons attack that killed more than 80 peopleMore >>
US Ambassador Nikki Haley warns the Trump administration will take action against chemical attacks in Syria that bear "all the hallmarks" of President Bashar Assad's government if the U.N. Security Council fails to actMore >>
President Donald Trump denounced the chemical attack in Syria as an "affront to humanity" Wednesday, declaring that it crossed "many, many lines" and cannot be toleratedMore >>
Policy experts say the latest Republican health care idea could mean returning to a time when people with medical problems were charged much higher premiums for individual policiesMore >>
President Donald Trump welcomed the king of Jordan to the White House.More >>
Calling it an "affront to humanity," President Donald Trump declared Wednesday that a chemical weapons attack in Syria "cannot be tolerated."More >>
A tunnel-boring machine has broken through a concrete wall beneath Seattle in a troubled multibillion-dollar project to replace a waterfront highway with an underground roadwayMore >>
A White House offer to revise the party's failed health care bill is getting mixed reviews from conservative and moderate lawmakersMore >>
When North Carolina's slugfest with Gonzaga came to an end Monday night, the Tar Heels had all their answers: The national title was theirs, the nets were hanging around their necks, their redemption tour was a successMore >>
