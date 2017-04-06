US launches missiles at Syria after chemical attack

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says President Bashar Assad should no longer have a role in governing the Syrian people after this week's chemical attack and the U.S. is evaluating an appropriate response.

The Latest: Trump calls on all nations to end Syria carnage

President Donald Trump is suggesting that Syrian President Bashar Assad may have to leave power following a chemical weapons attack.

US missiles blast Syria base where chem planes took off

A timeline of key events related to the use of chemical weapons in Syria's civil war.

Timeline of the Syrian civil war and US response

Global outrage over Syria's recent chemical attack and multiple Russia-related investigations in the U.S. will follow Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to Moscow next week.

(RNN) - The United States has launched 59 missiles at a Syrian air base after a chemical weapons attack.

Tomahawk missiles were fired from ships in the Mediterranean Sea around 8:40 p.m. eastern time at the Al-Shayrat Airbase in central Syria.

The attack targeted the base's airstrips, hangars, control tower and ammunition areas, the AP reported.

In a statement from the Department of Defense, a spokesperson said that initial indications show the "strike has severely damaged or destroyed Syrian aircraft and support infrastructure and equipment" at the base.

U.S. officials believe deadly chemical bombs with nerve agents that killed dozens of Syrian civilians this week were carried by planes from the base.

Many of the stricken were taken to Turkey, the New York Times reported, and Turkish officials identified the poison used in the attack as the banned nerve agent sarin.

"[Syrian President Basar al] Assad choked out the lives of helpless men, women and children. It was a slow and brutal death for so many. Even beautiful babies were cruelly murdered in this very barbaric attack. No child of God should ever suffer such horror," President Donald Trump said, announcing the strike, which he called in the "vital national interest of the United States."

Trump made the announcement from Mar-a-lago, his estate in Florida where he is meeting with the Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"Tonight, I call on all civilized nations to end the slaughter and bloodshed in Syria and also to end terrorism of all kinds and all types," Trump said, also calling Assad a "dictator" who has destabilized the region.

The Washington Post reports that White House officials met regarding Syria Wednesday evening that lasted into Thursday morning.

U.S. military officials informed Russia about the attack, the Associated Press reports, in order prevent a U.S. strike against Russian troops in Syria.

The decision to act marks a serious reversal for Trump, who said during his presidential campaign that the U.S. should not be pulled into the Syrian conflict.

The attack puts American troops currently stationed in Syria on high alert. U.S. Troops are advancing on Raqqa, which is in control of the Islamic State.

