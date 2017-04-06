Hail of a sale: Deli damaged by storm puts fun spin on situation

NELSON COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - Twenty-four hours after massive storms blew through WAVE County residents in Bardstown, Kentucky were assessing the damage.



Inside Sisters of Charity of Nazareth Cemetery, a massive tree toppled over into their cemetery that dates back to 1812.



“I was shocked,” Sister Mary Margaret Reid said, “but I am amazed at the way the tree fell it did not do as much damage to the tombstone as I thought it would.”



A fallen tree knocked over about seven tombstones and a fence. Several of the windows of the church were damaged by hail.



“This was the first time I’ve ever really heard it that hard and that sound in all my life here,” Sister Mary Margaret said.

The maintenance team on campus had already cleaned up a lot of the damage by Thursday afternoon.



Across the street from the cemetery, Olde Delaney’s Country Ham Store bared the brunt of a hailstorm.



“The hail started coming down and the wind just pushed it that much harder,” deli owner David Shields said.



Shields caught the storm on his store surveillance camera but it didn't prepare him for the aftermath.



“As I was driving by the store here, I just kind of looked over. I was shocked. It looked like the store had been shot up with a shot gun,” Shields said.



The storefront will cost around $3,500 to repair but Shields is taking it in stride.



Instead of loss, Shields saw an opportunity.



“We just decided to have a bit of fun with the chaos,” Shields said.

He posted on the deli's Facebook page, advertising a “Hail Sale.”



“We decided we was gonna have a hail of a sale, so we put our sausage on sale for $5 for a three pound bag, it's really taken off,” Shields said.



