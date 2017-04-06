Investors ready to get behind proposed Radcliff VA hospital

RADCLIFF, KY (WAVE) – City leaders say Radcliff has a real shot of landing a new VA hospital thanks to a private investment group.



On Thursday a group of investors said they were ready to get behind the idea of the Radcliff site claiming they can do it for 80 percent less cost and have it finished within three years.

The hospital is currently slated to go on a piece of land along Brownsboro Road and the Watterson Expressway, but that plan has plenty of critics.



Radcliff Mayor Mike Weaver said, “The Brownsboro Road parcel they selected is an embattled place people do not want it there the traffic is horrendous we've told you all the reasons it shouldn't go there and none of that has changed.”



Weaver said the city had a phone conversation with VA officials Thursday morning and were optimistic about the chances.



