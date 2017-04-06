Premiere League Championship: Rochester vs Kentucky Mavericks - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Premiere League Championship: Rochester vs Kentucky Mavericks

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Kentucky Mavericks) (Source: Kentucky Mavericks)
OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) -

Owensboro's pro basketball team, the Kentucky Mavericks, are playing for a title.

On Thursday, the Mavs went for the crown against Rochester in Game 1 of the Best of 3 Championship Series. 

However, this one was far from runaway, with Kentucky hanging on for a hard-fought 91-88 nailbiter.

