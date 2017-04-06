Man charged with sex crimes, authorities searching for more possible victims

Authorities in Kenton County said they have new evidence against a man charged with sex crimes, and need potential victims to come forward.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders along with Kenton County Police Chief Spike Jones are asking for the public’s help in identifying potential additional victims of Matthew Ryan Bucher.

Bucher is already behind bars on indictments for 2nd degree rape, six counts of promoting a sexual performance by a minor and six counts of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.

Police said all of the indictments involve the same female, juvenile victim.

They said that during the investigation, and while preparing for trial, detectives have found additional evidence suggesting other underage girls could have been victims of Bucher.

"We want people to come forward. As awkward and as uncomfortable as it may be for them, we need them to step up and come forward so he doesn't do this in the future. Hopefully he'll never be out of prison in the future,” said Kenton County Police Chief Spike Jones.

Authorities plan on further discussing newly discovered evidence and assistance investigators need from the public.

A press conference is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Friday morning.

