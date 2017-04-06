Tree falls on Louisville day care

The tree fell just before 7 p.m. Thursday on Bardstown Road near Watterson Trail, according to MetroSafe. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Wind may have taken down a tree that fell onto a day care.



There were people inside the building at the time. Everyone was able to get out of the building safely.

