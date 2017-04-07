Amtrak says New York Penn Station tracks are fixed

(AP Photo/Julie Jacobson). New Jersey Transit commuters rush to catch a train heading for Gladstone, N.J., Wednesday, April 5, 2017, in Hoboken, N.J. The heads of the two major commuter rail lines that use New York's Penn Station took turns criticizing...

(AP Photo/Julie Jacobson). A New Jersey Transit conductor assists a commuter, Wednesday, April 5, 2017, at the Hoboken Terminal in Hoboken, N.J. The heads of the two major commuter rail lines that use New York's Penn Station took turns criticizing Amtr...

(AP Photo/Julie Jacobson). New Jersey Transit commuters walk along a platform to catch a train heading for Dover, N.J., Wednesday, April 5, 2017, in Hoboken, N.J. The heads of the two major commuter rail lines that use New York's Penn Station took turn...

(Chuck Gomez/Amtrak via AP). In this Wednesday, April 5, 2017 photo provided by Amtrak, workers repair rails inside New York's Penn Station. Amtrak says it hopes to restore full service to New York's Penn Station by Friday, four days after a second der...

NEW YORK (AP) - Rail commuters who endured a very long week due to derailment-related track work made their way into New York's Penn Station on Friday with assurances that the repairs were finished - just in time for the weekend, but not quite in time for the morning commute.

Amtrak, which owns and maintains tracks used by New Jersey Transit and the Long Island Rail Road, said at 7:30 a.m. Friday that testing and inspections were completed. But, NJ Transit said there was still work being done and warned that delays were possible.

By that time, the Long Island Rail Road had already canceled 10 rush-hour trains into Manhattan and terminated four others at stations in Queens.

The derailment of a NJ Transit commuter train Monday as it approached the station platform ignited a spat between Amtrak and Republican New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who angrily demanded a refund of money already paid by the state to Amtrak for maintenance and repairs.

The LIRR also unleashed its ire on Friday, issuing a statement that said: "Because Amtrak crews did not finish track repair work by 4 a.m. as promised and because they did not grant access to tracks overnight so that Long Island Rail Road could pre-position trains, LIRR is forced to once again operate a reduced morning rush-hour schedule."

The disruptions and delays to rail service up and down the northeastern U.S. apparently were caused by a weakening of the timber ties sitting under a piece of track in Penn Station. Monday's derailment knocked out eight of 21 tracks maintained by Amtrak.

In another incident, on March 24, an outbound Amtrak train derailed at Penn Station and scraped against an inbound NJ Transit train.

The two derailments highlighted the challenges posed by Amtrak's aging infrastructure and the myriad ways in which the system can go awry.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.