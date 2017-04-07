Full New York rail service expected, 4 days after derailment

(AP Photo/Julie Jacobson). New Jersey Transit commuters rush to catch a train heading for Gladstone, N.J., Wednesday, April 5, 2017, in Hoboken, N.J. The heads of the two major commuter rail lines that use New York's Penn Station took turns criticizing...

(AP Photo/Julie Jacobson). A New Jersey Transit conductor assists a commuter, Wednesday, April 5, 2017, at the Hoboken Terminal in Hoboken, N.J. The heads of the two major commuter rail lines that use New York's Penn Station took turns criticizing Amtr...

(AP Photo/Julie Jacobson). New Jersey Transit commuters walk along a platform to catch a train heading for Dover, N.J., Wednesday, April 5, 2017, in Hoboken, N.J. The heads of the two major commuter rail lines that use New York's Penn Station took turn...

(Chuck Gomez/Amtrak via AP). In this Wednesday, April 5, 2017 photo provided by Amtrak, workers repair rails inside New York's Penn Station. Amtrak says it hopes to restore full service to New York's Penn Station by Friday, four days after a second der...

NEW YORK (AP) - Four days after a train derailed at New York's Penn Station and created major headaches for commuters, service is expected to return to normal.

Amtrak says it expects to have all 21 tracks operating Friday morning.

Eight of the 21 have been out of service since Monday morning when a New Jersey Transit train derailed, causing cancellations and lengthy delays for travelers on Amtrak, NJ Transit and the Long Island Rail Road.

Amtrak's CEO said Thursday the derailment was caused by weakened wooden ties that run crosswise under the rails. He says a routine inspection had previously noted the condition of the ties, but didn't see them as in imminent danger of failure.

Amtrak says a March 24 derailment was caused by a mismatched rail and wasn't related to Monday's incident.

