Latest Indiana sports

BUCKS-PACERS

Paul George scores 23 points, Pacers beat Bucks 104-89

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Paul George had 23 points and 10 rebounds and the Indiana Pacers beat the Milwaukee Bucks 104-89 on Thursday night to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Point guard Jeff Teague added 15 points and seven assists for the Pacers, Thaddeus Young had 12 points. and Lance Stephenson nine in his third game back with Indiana.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee with 25 points, seven rebounds and six assists. He scored 16 points in the first half to help the Bucks keep pace, but Indiana kept him in check in the second half and pulled away. Mirza Teletovic added 15 points for the Bucks.

Milwaukee has lost three straight after winning seven of previous eight.

TIGERS-WHITE SOX

Davidson, Soto power White Sox past Tigers, 11-2

CHICAGO (AP) - Matt Davidson had his first career triple and first home run as a member of the Chicago White Sox in an 11-2 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Thursday.

Geovany Soto, the catcher who joined the White Sox as a free agent this offseason, added his first two home runs for Chicago to help give Rick Renteria his first victory as the team's manager.

James Shields (1-0) threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing two hits and striking out five. Shields allowed Tyler Collins' solo homer in the second inning to open the scoring, but the Tigers managed only four hits.

Soto's three-run home run in the third made it 5-1 and chased left-hander Matthew Boyd (0-1).

NOTRE DAME-DENVER

Dominant Denver beats Notre Dame 6-1 in Frozen Four semis

CHICAGO (AP) - Dylan Gambrell scored twice, Tariq Hammond had a goal and two assists, and Denver routed Notre Dame 6-1 on Thursday night to advance to the Frozen Four championship.

Top-seeded Denver dominated from the start, using a blend of speed, precision and power to overwhelm the Fighting Irish. Emil Romig and Henrik Borgstrom scored in the first period, and the Pioneers put it away with three more in a 4:11 span in the second.

Denver also made it to the national semifinals last year, falling 4-2 to eventual champion North Dakota in heartbreaking fashion. The Fighting Hawks advanced with two goals in the final 56.8 seconds, and the Pioneers have been on a mission ever since that loss in Florida last year.

Next up is Saturday night's final against conference rival Minnesota Duluth, which edged Harvard 2-1 in the first semi at the United Center. The Pioneers (32-7-4) and Bulldogs split two games in Denver on consecutive nights in December.

Denver is going for its first title since 2005 and the eighth overall for one of college hockey's marquee programs.

MINN DULUTH-HARVARD

Late Iafallo lifts Minnesota Duluth past Harvard, 2-1

CHICAGO (AP) - Alex Iafallo tipped in Willie Raskob's shot with 26.6 seconds remaining to lift Minnesota Duluth to a 2-1 victory over Harvard in the Frozen Four semifinals Thursday night.

A rather slow game ended in spectacular fashion when Raskob took a pass from Joey Anderson and fired the puck toward the slot. Iafallo directed it between Merrick Madsen's pads to break the tie.

Minnesota Duluth (28-6-7) hung on when Harvard's Luke Esposito hit the crossbar with four seconds remaining after a scramble in front of the net.

That sent the Bulldogs to their third championship game and their first since the 2011 team brought home the program's lone title. They'll face the Denver-Notre Dame winner Saturday.

Anderson scored in the first period. Hunter Miska stopped 39 shots, and Minnesota Duluth improved to 16-1-3 in its last 20 games.

The Bulldogs also stopped Harvard's 16-game win streak and 18-game unbeaten run.

Tyler Moy scored his 22nd goal for the Crimson (28-6-2). Madsen made 36 stops, but Harvard came up short in its 13th Frozen Four - and first since 1994.

