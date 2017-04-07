1 killed weekly in road work zones: Tips for safe driving

A flagger helping to guide traffic through a work zone was nearly hit recently on Mt. Zion Road, state transportation officials said.

Crews on the project have raised concerns that drivers are not obeying speed limits or flaggers, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

Each week, one person is killed in US road work zones, the cabinet reports.

Last year in Kentucky, 674 crashes were reported in work zones, resulting in 143 injures and 10 fatalities.

These warnings come as spring starts the annual road work season in the Tri-State and nationally.

This week is also National Zone Safety Awareness Week.

The Commonwealth requested that popular buildings and landmarks be illuminated orange to raise awareness to the dangers of work zones.

State transportation officials also are reminding drivers approaching work zones to pay attention.

Here are some tips for driving in work zones:

Keep your eyes on the road

Put away the phone

Keep a safe distance from workers and equipment

Look out for flaggers

Keep up with traffic flow

Don't tailgate

Allow extra travel time to get to your destination if you know you are traveling through a work zone

Obey reduced speed limits

