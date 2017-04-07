2 injured people dropped off at gas stations in eastern Jefferson Co., at least 1 shot

The other victim was found at the Circle K 11721 Gateworth Way. (Source: Kayla Vanover/WAVE 3 News)

One of the victims was found at this Speedway 1830 Blankenbaker Parkway. (Source: Kayla Vanover/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two crime victims were dropped off at gas stations about a mile apart in eastern Jefferson County early Friday morning, and police say at least one of them had been shot.

A MetroSafe dispatcher said a man who had been shot elsewhere was dropped off at the Circle K at 11721 Gateworth Way in Middletown. That's off Blankenbaker Parkway near Southeast Christian Church. The male victim was taken to a hospital with a minor injury.

That incident was reported at 3:43 a.m.

About five minutes later, a second injured person was found at the Speedway at 1830 Blankenbaker Parkway. The type of injury the person received is unknown, but it is thought to be minor. Investigators believe that person also was dropped off and that the injury happened elsewhere.

WAVE 3 News reporter Kayla Vanover is following developments this morning on WAVE 3 News Sunrise. Follow her tweets @KVanoverWAVE3.

