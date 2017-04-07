Elizabethtown woman charged with having sex with teen

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) - An Elizabethtown woman was arrested after being accused of having sexual relations with a minor for the second time in two months.

Hardin County Sheriff's Office arrested Stephanie Emory, 29, on Thursday. Emory was charged with rape, sodomy, and unlawful transaction with a minor.

>> PREVIOUS STORY: E'town woman accused of performing oral sex on teen

From November 25 to 27 of last year, Elizabethtown Police said Emory had sexual intercourse and oral sex with a 14-year-old boy while he was on holiday pass from Spring Meadow's Center in Mt. Washington.

During the time the boy was at her house, police said she also gave him alcohol.

Emory met the boy while a counselor at the center according to her arrest report.

Emory was arrested last month for similar charges, accused of performing oral sex on another 14-year-old and giving him a Gabapentin pill.

Emory was given a $50,000 and ordered not to interact with any child under the age of 18 except for her children.

