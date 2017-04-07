Homicide victim found in burned out mobile home identified

WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - A murder victim found inside a burned out mobile home in Salem, Indiana has been identified by the Kentucky Medical Examiner's Office in Louisville.

Indiana State Police described the victim, Jefferey Charles Givan, 62, as a nomad who had been living in and around the Pekin and Salem areas.

A definitive cause of death has not been determined. ISP said further test results are needed.

The trailer's owner, Joshua B. Risinger, is charged with murder and arson in the case.

The Salem Fire department responded to a fire at the mobile home in the 200 block of Teresa Court in Salem about 7 p.m. on March 14. Givan's body was found later in the rubble.

Investigators suspected foul play after questioning Risinger at the scene. He was taken to the Washington County Jail.

