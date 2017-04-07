UPS employee charged with stealing packages worth $24,000

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A UPS employee has been charged with stealing thousands of dollars in jewelry.

Louisville Metro Police arrested Samantha Pennell, 39, on Thursday.

Pennell was charged with two counts of theft by unlawful taking.

According to her arrest report, Pennell admitted to stealing packages with jewelry inside while working at UPS.

Pennell pawned the around $24,000 in stolen jewelry for money, police said.

