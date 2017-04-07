Graves Co. authorities investigating string of vehicle break-ins

Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon would like to warn Mayfield and Graves County residents of a string of recent vehicle break-ins in the area.

Redmon says the Graves County Sheriff's Office has been investigating numerous reports of vehicle break-ins. He says they occur during the night time hours.

Most of these thefts and attempted thefts have occurred just north of Mayfield on Treeland Drive, Lumber Road and Construction Drive. There have also been reported break-ins just west of Mayfield on Bel-Aire Drive, Wagon Lane, Chariot Circle and KY 80 West.

Residents are reminded to lock the doors on their vehicles and to remove any valuables from inside.

Anyone with information about these crimes is urged to contact the sheriff's office at (270)-247-4501. Residents are also asked to report any suspicious activity they observe to the sheriff's office, the Mayfield Police Department or the Kentucky State Police immediately.

