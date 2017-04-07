Hail damages dozens of Bardstown homes

Dozens of homes were damaged during severe weather especially in the Copper Fields subdivision. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

BARDSTOWN, KY (WAVE) - Heavy hail pounded Bardstown on Wednesday, shocking some residents when they were finally able to step outside.

The Copper Fields subdivision was one of the hardest hit areas in Bardstown. Dozens of homes were damaged during severe weather.



"Here it comes," Connie Kidd said. "It was just like a downpour, like snow and it covered everything."

Kidd knew the severe weather was coming Wednesday night, but this was a hail storm unlike any other they’ve experienced.

"It felt like the whole house was going," Kidd said.

Kidd’s house was just one of many in the Copper Fields neighborhood damaged. The pea-sized hail, was small but mighty and ripped through vinyl siding, outdoor furniture, lights and pounded on vehicles.

Tony Blain said he was just glad it wasn’t worse.

"There may have been high winds and as far as I know there weren't any tornadoes, so I’m always thankful for that," Blain said.

Big storms mean busy days for insurance companies. At Luckett and Luckett Insurance, phones have been ringing off the hook. Owner Sidney Luckett said he has already gotten more than 40 claims.

"Well we are getting wind and hail and we haven’t had anything other than that and they are ranging from property to autos," Luckett said.

He said in order to keep your premiums down, don’t call your insurance company right away unless the damage is significant. It may be in your best interest to get an estimate from a contractor first because once a claim is filed, you risk your payments going up.

"All policies will have a deductible and some will even have a separate policy on wind and hail," Luckett said.

Luckett also urges just how important it is to get a local, reliable contractor.

"Especially with the storms that come through we get a lot of contractors that come from out of the area and they may not be here if something goes wrong with the work they did," Luckett said. "We saw that back in 2002 a lot with the hail storm that came through here.”

If you have any questions about your policy, Luckett encourages you to give your insurance agent a call and they should be able to walk you through what to do next.

