Jefferson County man charged with allegedly seeking sex with minor

WAVE 3 News was there when Kenneth Betts, then an LMPD police officer, visited sick children at Norton Children's Hospital with other officers and Santa Claus.More >>
WAVE 3 News was there when Kenneth Betts, then an LMPD police officer, visited sick children at Norton Children's Hospital with other officers and Santa Claus.More >>
Tomlinson has been charged with prohibited use of an electronic communication system for the purpose of procuring a minor for a sex offense.More >>
Tomlinson has been charged with prohibited use of an electronic communication system for the purpose of procuring a minor for a sex offense.More >>
Friday morning a new store opened at the Paddock Shops - Soft Surroundings.More >>
Friday morning a new store opened at the Paddock Shops - Soft Surroundings.More >>
Dozens of homes were damaged during severe weather especially in the Copper Fields subdivision, which was one of the hardest hit areas in Bardstown.More >>
Dozens of homes were damaged during severe weather especially in the Copper Fields subdivision, which was one of the hardest hit areas in Bardstown.More >>
With clear skies, cooling temperatures into the 30s and calm winds tonight, widespread frost is expected.More >>
With clear skies, cooling temperatures into the 30s and calm winds tonight, widespread frost is expected.More >>