Jefferson County man charged with allegedly seeking sex with minor

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) – A Jefferson County man has been arrested for allegedly seeking sex with a minor.

The Kentucky Office of the Attorney General Cyber Crimes Unit arrested Robert Tomlinson, 55, on Wednesday.

Tomlinson has been charged with prohibited use of an electronic communication system for the purpose of procuring a minor for a sex offense.

According to cyber investigators, Tomlinson met with an undercover investigator who was posing as a minor online.

Tomlinson asked to meet for "sex acts" and sexually explicit photos, investigators said.

"The Attorney General is the chief advocate and protector of Kentucky families, and my office’s job is to ensure our communities are safe by taking off the streets anyone who would exploit children," Attorney General Andy Beshear said. "I want to thank our cyber investigators, Chief Conrad and his officers, and the Secret Service for working on this case."

Tomlinson was taken Louisville Metro Corrections on a $10,000 full cash bond. He is scheduled to appear in court April 14.

