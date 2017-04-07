UK 1996 Champs Commemorative bourbon bottle selling fast

With clear skies, cooling temperatures into the 30s and calm winds tonight, widespread frost is expected.More >>
One of Louisville's best up-and-coming bands, White Reaper, has a new album ready for fans. Grab a copy of The World's Best American Band April 7 at a free show and signing at Guestroom Records.
Tomlinson has been charged with prohibited use of an electronic communication system for the purpose of procuring a minor for a sex offense.
Bottles pay homage to UK's remarkable basketball heritage.
WAVE 3 News was there when Kenneth Betts, then an LMPD police officer, visited sick children at Norton Children's Hospital with other officers and Santa Claus.
