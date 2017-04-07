UK 1996 Champs Commemorative bourbon bottle selling fast

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - They are bottles that will likely sit on a shelf unopened and passed down generations to come, but nonetheless, Wildcat fans want them.

One of the most memorable year's in University of Kentucky Men's Basketball's history is winning the 1996 Championship. Now, that tournament is featured on this year's commemorative Maker's Mark bourbon bottle.

This is the third in a series of bottles that, together, pay homage to UK's remarkable basketball heritage.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ 5 questions on Louisville's new Soft Surroundings store

+ Louisville hosts bovine exposition

+ Chill out on Tax Day with free shaved ice

In 1996, the "Untouchables" were led by then Head Coach Rick Pitino and held a 34-2 record and was a perfect 16-0 in the SEC. The team beat Syracuse by 10 points in the NCAA Championship. Nine players went on to play in the NBA. The team is widely recognized as one of the best basketball teams in NCAA Division 1 history.

On Friday morning, lines wrapped around liquor stores across the state as fans eagerly waited to get their hands on a bottle.

"People collect these, especially this one," collector and Wave 3 News Photographer Miles Jackson said. "I got the first two, gotta get the third and keep going with it."

The bottles aren't only for the fans. An expansion of UK's Center for Academic and Tutorial Services will be funded by the bourbon. The plan is to raise $2 million over a five-year period through the sale of commemorative bottles and additional contributions from Maker's Mark and Keeneland Race Track.

"I'll put it on a shelf and probably never touch it again," Jackson said. "Look at it," he laughed.

Keeneland will host an autograph session Friday, April 14 at 6 AM, featuring players from the 1996 UK Championship team: Cameron Mills, Derek Anderson, Jeff Sheppard and Jared Prickett. In addition, Bill Samuels, Jr. and Rob Samuels from Maker's Mark will be on hand, along with Keeneland President and CEO Bill Thomason.

The only thing players will sign is this year's commemorative bottle, which must be purchased in advance at a local retail store as long as supplies last.

All bottle signing attendees must have a ticket. Tickets will be available, at no cost, at Keeneland at the Keene Barn at 7 PM on Thursday, April 13. Those with tickets should then be in line no later than 7:00 AM on Friday.



Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.