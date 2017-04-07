South Dakota man gets $190 fine for snake without leash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - A man who was fined $190 for allowing his pet snake to slither freely in a South Dakota park says he's disturbed by an animal control officer's suggestion that he restrain the reptile on a leash while in public.
The Argus Leader (http://argusne.ws/2oMstxK ) reports that Jerry Kimball was ticketed for "animals running at large" last week after a woman complained that his Fire Bee Ball Python was roaming freely at Falls Park in Sioux Falls.
Kimball says he was "dumbfounded" by the leash recommendation.
Animal Control Supervisor Julie DeJong says a city ordinance requires all pets to be leashed or restrained in public and that pet snakes can be held or kept in a container to comply.
Kimball says he plans to fight the ticket in court.
___
Information from: Argus Leader, http://www.argusleader.com
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping have opened their high-stakes summit at Trump's Florida beach resortMore >>
President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping have opened their high-stakes summit at Trump's Florida beach resortMore >>
World leaders have rallied around the United States after it launched a missile strike on a Syrian air base in response to this week's chemical attack, while Russia condemned the move and suspended coordination with the U.S. in Syria's congested skiesMore >>
World leaders have rallied around the United States after it launched a missile strike on a Syrian air base in response to this week's chemical attack, while Russia condemned the move and suspended coordination with the U.S. in Syria's congested skiesMore >>
Syria decries 'aggression' as US launches cruise missiles, striking an Assad government-controlled air base where U.S. officials say the Syrian military launched this week's deadly chemical attackMore >>
Syria decries 'aggression' as US launches cruise missiles, striking an Assad government-controlled air base where U.S. officials say the Syrian military launched this week's deadly chemical attackMore >>
President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping have opened their high-stakes summit at Trump's Florida beach resortMore >>
President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping have opened their high-stakes summit at Trump's Florida beach resortMore >>
Comedian Don Rickles, the Emmy-winning king of insult comedy who headlined casinos and nightclubs from Las Vegas to New Jersey, and livened up late-night talk shows, died Thursday at 90More >>
Comedian Don Rickles, the Emmy-winning king of insult comedy who headlined casinos and nightclubs from Las Vegas to New Jersey, and livened up late-night talk shows, died Thursday at 90More >>
President Donald Trump hinted at possible military action in Syria Thursday as his administration considered how to strike at President Bashar Assad after this week's chemical weapons attack that killed more than 80 peopleMore >>
President Donald Trump hinted at possible military action in Syria Thursday as his administration considered how to strike at President Bashar Assad after this week's chemical weapons attack that killed more than 80 peopleMore >>
Republicans invoked the 'nuclear option' in the Senate Thursday, unilaterally changing the chamber's rules to allow President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee to get on the courtMore >>
Republicans invoked the 'nuclear option' in the Senate Thursday, unilaterally changing the chamber's rules to allow President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee to get on the courtMore >>
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson hinted at possible military action in Syria Thursday as his administration considered how to strike at President Bashar Assad after this week's chemical weapons attack that killed more than 80 peopleMore >>
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson hinted at possible military action in Syria Thursday as his administration considered how to strike at President Bashar Assad after this week's chemical weapons attack that killed more than 80 peopleMore >>
US Ambassador Nikki Haley warns the Trump administration will take action against chemical attacks in Syria that bear "all the hallmarks" of President Bashar Assad's government if the U.N. Security Council fails to actMore >>
US Ambassador Nikki Haley warns the Trump administration will take action against chemical attacks in Syria that bear "all the hallmarks" of President Bashar Assad's government if the U.N. Security Council fails to actMore >>
President Donald Trump denounced the chemical attack in Syria as an "affront to humanity" Wednesday, declaring that it crossed "many, many lines" and cannot be toleratedMore >>
President Donald Trump denounced the chemical attack in Syria as an "affront to humanity" Wednesday, declaring that it crossed "many, many lines" and cannot be toleratedMore >>