White Reaper kicks off tour at Zbar with new album

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One of Louisville's best up-and-coming bands, White Reaper, has a new album ready and fans are falling over themselves to get in on the action.

The World's Best American Band drops April 7 with a release show at Zanzabar the next day. Local love for this group is strong, so don’t expect a last-minute ticket for that sold-out show.

It’s no wonder why this group is a fan favorite. White Reaper sounds young and fun and fresh, creating the perfect tunes for any summer shenanigans. Get a preview of their catchy, classic rock sound in the video above, as the band visits "The Setlist" on WAVE 3 News with Kyle Meredith.

White Reaper is gaining fans far and wide, and is set to play several large festivals this summer including Bonnaroo and Hangout. Check out their entire tour schedule at whitereaperusa.com.

If fans missed a ticket to the release show, they can catch White Reaper at Guestroom Records on Frankfort Avenue on Friday, April 7. The band will play a set live in the store, and do a signing after. The event is free and open to all ages. A line will start forming at 4 p.m., with their set at 6.

Make sure to keep up with the rise of White Reaper. Follow the band on Facebook and Twitter and listen to their music on any streaming service.

The Setlist is a collaboration between WFPK Music Director Kyle Meredith and WAVE 3 News Producer Laurel Mallory. Find more local music by watching WAVE 3 News every Saturday morning or Monday nights at 7:30 p.m.

