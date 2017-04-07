Roethlisberger plans to return in 2017

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger isn't quite ready to head off into retirement.
Roethlisberger announced on Twitter Friday that he's told the Steelers he plans to be under center in 2017.
"Informed the team I am looking forward to my 14th season," Roethlisberger posted. "Steeler Nation will get my absolute best."
The two-time Super Bowl winner, who turned 35 last month, hinted after Pittsburgh's loss to New England in the AFC championship game that he needed to take stock before committing to returning.
Though everyone from coach Mike Tomlin to general manager Kevin Colbert to team president Art Rooney II believed Roethlisberger would be back, Roethlisberger kept quiet publicly until Friday.
The front office hardly appeared panicked as Roethlisberger weighed his options. Pittsburgh re-signed backup Landry Jones and hosted Patrick Mahomes and Josh Dobbs in pre-draft visits, but otherwise assumed the franchise's all-time leader in every major passing category would be return.
"As an organization, we have been hopeful that Ben would return this year," Tomlin said on Friday in a release on the team's website. "Ben and I have had many conversations, and I understood at this point in his career he is going to have to think about his long-term future. There is no question Ben wants to win championships for the Pittsburgh Steelers, and we know he will do everything possible to lead our entire team to achieving that goal."
Roethlisberger passed for 3,819 yards and 29 touchdowns for Pittsburgh as the Steelers went 11-5 and won the AFC North for the second time in three years.
___
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping have opened their high-stakes summit at Trump's Florida beach resortMore >>
President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping have opened their high-stakes summit at Trump's Florida beach resortMore >>
World leaders have rallied around the United States after it launched a missile strike on a Syrian air base in response to this week's chemical attack, while Russia condemned the move and suspended coordination with the U.S. in Syria's congested skiesMore >>
World leaders have rallied around the United States after it launched a missile strike on a Syrian air base in response to this week's chemical attack, while Russia condemned the move and suspended coordination with the U.S. in Syria's congested skiesMore >>
Syria decries 'aggression' as US launches cruise missiles, striking an Assad government-controlled air base where U.S. officials say the Syrian military launched this week's deadly chemical attackMore >>
Syria decries 'aggression' as US launches cruise missiles, striking an Assad government-controlled air base where U.S. officials say the Syrian military launched this week's deadly chemical attackMore >>
President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping have opened their high-stakes summit at Trump's Florida beach resortMore >>
President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping have opened their high-stakes summit at Trump's Florida beach resortMore >>
Comedian Don Rickles, the Emmy-winning king of insult comedy who headlined casinos and nightclubs from Las Vegas to New Jersey, and livened up late-night talk shows, died Thursday at 90More >>
Comedian Don Rickles, the Emmy-winning king of insult comedy who headlined casinos and nightclubs from Las Vegas to New Jersey, and livened up late-night talk shows, died Thursday at 90More >>
President Donald Trump hinted at possible military action in Syria Thursday as his administration considered how to strike at President Bashar Assad after this week's chemical weapons attack that killed more than 80 peopleMore >>
President Donald Trump hinted at possible military action in Syria Thursday as his administration considered how to strike at President Bashar Assad after this week's chemical weapons attack that killed more than 80 peopleMore >>
Republicans invoked the 'nuclear option' in the Senate Thursday, unilaterally changing the chamber's rules to allow President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee to get on the courtMore >>
Republicans invoked the 'nuclear option' in the Senate Thursday, unilaterally changing the chamber's rules to allow President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee to get on the courtMore >>
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson hinted at possible military action in Syria Thursday as his administration considered how to strike at President Bashar Assad after this week's chemical weapons attack that killed more than 80 peopleMore >>
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson hinted at possible military action in Syria Thursday as his administration considered how to strike at President Bashar Assad after this week's chemical weapons attack that killed more than 80 peopleMore >>
US Ambassador Nikki Haley warns the Trump administration will take action against chemical attacks in Syria that bear "all the hallmarks" of President Bashar Assad's government if the U.N. Security Council fails to actMore >>
US Ambassador Nikki Haley warns the Trump administration will take action against chemical attacks in Syria that bear "all the hallmarks" of President Bashar Assad's government if the U.N. Security Council fails to actMore >>
President Donald Trump denounced the chemical attack in Syria as an "affront to humanity" Wednesday, declaring that it crossed "many, many lines" and cannot be toleratedMore >>
President Donald Trump denounced the chemical attack in Syria as an "affront to humanity" Wednesday, declaring that it crossed "many, many lines" and cannot be toleratedMore >>