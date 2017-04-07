Lane open after semi crash causes blockage on KY 120 in Crittend - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Lane open after semi crash causes blockage on KY 120 in Crittenden Co., KY

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

KY 120 is back open to all lanes of traffic at an area in Crittenden County, Kentucky after a crash involving a semi-truck.

The empty flat-bed was eastbound and apparently ran off the roadway, over corrected, and ran off the road near the 3 mile marker, east of Marion between KY 1901 and Just-A-Mere Road.

No information has been released concerning the cause of the accident or any injuries sustained.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly