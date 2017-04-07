Lane open after semi crash causes blockage on KY 120 in Crittenden Co., KY

KY 120 is back open to all lanes of traffic at an area in Crittenden County, Kentucky after a crash involving a semi-truck.

The empty flat-bed was eastbound and apparently ran off the roadway, over corrected, and ran off the road near the 3 mile marker, east of Marion between KY 1901 and Just-A-Mere Road.

No information has been released concerning the cause of the accident or any injuries sustained.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.