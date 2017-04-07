Semi crash causes blockage on KY 120 near 3MM in Crittenden Co., KY

KY 120 is restricted to one lane of traffic in Crittenden County, Kentucky after a crash involving a semi-truck.

The empty flat-bed was eastbound and apparently ran off the roadway, over corrected, and ran off the road near the 3 mile marker, east of Marion between KY 1901 and Just-A-Mere Road.

KYTC personnel are assisting with traffic control at the site. KY 120 is open to one lane traffic with alternating flow controlled by flaggers.

Officials say that once recovery vehicles arrive, it's likely that the roadway will have to be closed for about an hour to recover the truck. As a result the road is estimated to be open to a single lane until around 4 p.m.

