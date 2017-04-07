Shaq presents awards at University of the Cumberlands

Shaquille O'Neal was the keynote speaker for the university's annual Excellence in Leadership event. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An NBA hall of famer stopped by University of the Cumberlands last night.

Shaquille O'Neal was the keynote speaker for the university's annual Excellence in Leadership event.

The NBA great also presented awards to the wives of two fallen Kentucky police officers for their sacrifice.

Katie Ellis, wife of fallen Richmond officer Daniel Ellis, and Amy Ellis, wife of fallen Bardstown Officer Jason Ellis.

"It means a lot I was blown away, when they contacted me, and asked if we would come in except the award," Amy Ellis said. "It made me cry and I was very touched that they remembered us and him."

The university also announced it will offer full scholarships to the children of both fallen officers.

