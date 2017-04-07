UofL hosts Kentucky Arbor Day celebration - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

UofL hosts Kentucky Arbor Day celebration

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Kentucky Arbor Day celebration was held at the University of Louisville Friday.

The event featured a tree planting and free saplings for the first 100 participants as well as music with instruments made of wood.

Earlier this year, UofL was named a Tree Campus USA for the seventh year.

There are more than 2,500 trees on UofL's Belknap campus.

