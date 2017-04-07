Parts of North Vernon under boil water notice

Water service had been interrupted by a water main break.(Source: WAVE 3 News Archives)

NORTH VERNON, IN (WAVE) - Residents living on the north side of North Vernon are under a boil water notice.

The City of North Vernon Utilities announced Monday afternoon that water service had been interrupted by a water main break off Highway 3 North.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Sherman Minton Bridge inspection starts Monday

+ Jefferson County man sought sex with minor, police say

+ UK 1996 Champs Commemorative bourbon bottle selling fast

Officials said crews are working to make repairs but all residents and businesses in the area are under a boil advisory.

It is recommended that all drinking water be boiled for a minimum for five minutes before consumption. If the water is discolored, washing clothes is not recommended.

Any questions can be referred to the City of North Vernon Utilities at 812-346-2037 or the Jennings County Board of Health at 812-352-3024.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.