Parts of North Vernon under boil water notice

By Tawana Andrew, Digital Content Producer
Water service had been interrupted by a water main break.(Source: WAVE 3 News Archives) Water service had been interrupted by a water main break.(Source: WAVE 3 News Archives)

NORTH VERNON, IN (WAVE) -  Residents living on the north side of North Vernon are under a boil water notice. 

The City of North Vernon Utilities announced Monday afternoon that water service had been interrupted by a water main break off Highway 3 North. 

Officials said crews are working to make repairs but all residents and businesses in the area are under a boil advisory. 

It is recommended that all drinking water be boiled for a minimum for five minutes before consumption. If the water is discolored, washing clothes is not recommended. 

Any questions can be referred to the City of North Vernon Utilities at 812-346-2037 or the Jennings County Board of Health at 812-352-3024.

