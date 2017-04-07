Kids show off their moves at Hip Hop Camp

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Although Spring Break is wrapping up for many students, some in WAVE Country got to show off their skills at a unique camp.

Students at the Parkland Boys and Girls Club attended Spring Break Hip Hop Camp, involving the Louisville Ballet School.

Not only is it a chance to have fun and learn some smooth moves, it also promotes healthy living in some of Louisville's most at-risk neighborhoods.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ UofL hosts Kentucky Arbor Day celebration

+ Sherman Minton Bridge inspection starts Monday

+ White Reaper kicks off tour at Zbar with new album

"What we have found talking to the kids afterward is that they're more likely to go home and continue to be active, rather than just sit and watch television or whatever," Mark Robinson of Anthem Kentucky said.

Anthem's Healthy Living through the Arts underwrites the camp, using the arts to increase overall health and wellness.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.