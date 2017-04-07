Syrian community in Louisville reacts to missile strike

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - In Louisville, 6,000 miles from their native country, the Syrian community is reacting to a missile strike ordered by President Trump late Thursday.



Community leaders said it is about time the United States act against the leadership that is creating violence and killing their friends and family.



“I felt that President Trump was sincere. I felt that he was touched like all of us have been touched,” Dr. Ammar Almasalkhi said.



Almasalkhi is talking about the images of children after a chemical attack in Syria and said the violence is nothing new.



Almasalkhi has been living in Louisville for more than two decades but is from Syria.



On Friday Almasalkhi said he supported Trump's decision to launch missiles at Syria.

“As an American who knows enough about the middle east it is in the American vital interest to fight terrorism to fight Assad and ISIS,” Almasalkhi said.



Alamsalkhi said the reason families are fleeing the country he is from is because of the violence Syrian leadership is imposing on its people.



“We are supposed to enlighten and give reality to American people of what is going on in Syria,” Muhammad Almoutem said.



Almoutem is Syrian and the Imam at the Mosque on Old Westport Road.



He too said the violence in Syria is the reason he left four years ago. In Louisville he leads the local Muslim community to help and enlighten them on the civil war in Syria.



Kentucky Refugee Ministry has known of the hardships for years from their refugee families. After the missile strike the Executive Director said in part he hopes the United States response also includes humanitarian support for those who have fled this horrific conflict.

“We are living in a global world we are not isolated from anything that happened anywhere if we don’t fight terrorism and the cause of terrorism which is Assad in Syria the whole world peace is threatened,” Almasalkhi said.



Both Almasalkhi and Almoutem believe informing the community about their country and encourage people to visiting an exhibit titled American profiles Muslim Americans at Swanson Contemporary at 638 East Market Street. The exhibit opens at 7 p.m. on April 7 and will be free to visit until May 13.



