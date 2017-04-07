California math: 1 vote = $500 million in road work

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli). State Sen. Anthony Canella, R-Ceres, smiles as he talks with Sen. Cathleen Galgiani, D-Stockton, as lawmakers debate a transportation bill, that would increase the state's gas and vehicle taxes $5 billion-a-year- to pay for...

By SOPHIA BOLLAG and DON THOMPSONAssociated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - How much is one vote worth in the California state Senate?

A half-billion dollars, if linked to a gas-tax hike.

The key vote to raise Californians' gas taxes and vehicle fees Thursday came from a little known Republican lawmaker.

Sen. Anthony Cannella won a $400 million railroad extension into his Central Valley district in California's agricultural heartland and $100 million for the University of California, Merced.

He was among several lawmakers who secured nearly $1 billion in transportation projects.

They say the promises won their votes to raise $54 billion for roads, bridges and mass transit over 10 years.

The deal raises gas taxes by 12 cents a gallon while increasing diesel taxes and vehicle fees.

Cannella was the only Republican to support a plan criticized by his GOP colleagues.

