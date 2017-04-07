Owensboro business still hopes for dog park

Plans for a dog park in Owensboro are still up in the air, but park sponsor Castlen Realtors hopes that will change.

If given approval, sponsors say the park would be located right off the Greenbelt near Byers Avenue. However, the city says that approval might not come this year or anytime soon, meaning Castlen would have to return the money raised so far back to the owners.

Steve Castlen with Castlen Realtors says building the park would come from donations but once it's open organizers want the city of Owensboro to keep up with the maintenance. The city says it isn't considering that request right now due to the tight budget, but Castlen says he isn't giving up.

"More so now than ever, people are asking about the dog park," he said. "It's not only good for the dogs but for the pet owners and the people who enjoy animals."

Castlen set a fundraising goal for $150,000 to build the park. So far, sponsors have raised $80,000.

He hopes once they reach the full $150,000, the city will reconsider the proposal.

Castlen says if the city never jumps on board, he'll return all the donated money.

