Fencing and neon sign removed from Gabe's Tower

Results from backlogged sexual assault kits have revealed at least two serial rapists in Louisville. LMPD has received 50 of around 2,000 backlogged DNA kits discovered in a state audit.More >>
Results from backlogged sexual assault kits have revealed at least two serial rapists in Louisville. LMPD has received 50 of around 2,000 backlogged DNA kits discovered in a state audit.More >>
The 447-page investigation released by LMPD Friday details the shooting death of Darnell Wicker on Aug. 8, 2016.More >>
The 447-page investigation released by LMPD Friday details the shooting death of Darnell Wicker on Aug. 8, 2016.More >>
In Louisville, 6,000 miles from their native country, the Syrian community is reacting to a missile strike ordered by President Trump late Thursday.More >>
In Louisville, 6,000 miles from their native country, the Syrian community is reacting to a missile strike ordered by President Trump late Thursday.More >>
Bottles pay homage to UK's remarkable basketball heritage.More >>
Bottles pay homage to UK's remarkable basketball heritage.More >>
Parkland Boys and Girls Club's students attended Spring Break Hip Hop Camp, involving the Louisville Ballet School.More >>
Parkland Boys and Girls Club's students attended Spring Break Hip Hop Camp, involving the Louisville Ballet School.More >>