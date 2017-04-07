Fencing, neon sign removed from Gabe's Tower

The new owner of Gabe's Tower, Bob Zimmerman, installed a new neon sign outside the tower a couple of weeks ago and now it's gone.

That's not all that's gone. Crews had to remove the fencing surrounding the structure also.

Zimmerman says he had to take the sign down because he didn't have a permit to put it up. He placed the sign in the tower a few days after claiming ownership and had put several messages up that had many stopping by to take pictures.

As for the fence, one of the city attorneys says previous owners had rented that fence and that rental period ended recently. They say before that fence was put up, many people would trespass on the property and they are worried that could happen again.

"It seems like Gabe's Tower is what we would call a very attractive nuisance. There's always people that are very curious, especially those that have never been inside the building. Unfortunately, I do expect that folks will attempt to get inside the building now that the fence has been taken down," Assistant Attorney for the City of Owensboro," Stephen Lynn said.

It appears Zimmerman has had work done on the building such as putting in a new door and signs warning that cameras are watching.

