California attorney general requests documents on EPA chief

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - California's attorney general announced Friday he is seeking documents that could show conflicts of interest and ethics violations by the man President Donald Trump appointed to lead the Environmental Protection Agency, the latest episode in the ongoing feud between Golden State officials and the Trump administration.
Attorney General Xavier Becerra filed a Freedom of Information Act request asking the agency for documents related to EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt. Becerra's office said Pruitt has conflicts of interest in his new role overseeing federal environmental regulations because he sued the agency multiple times while he was attorney general of Oklahoma.
Pruitt sued or took part in legal actions against the EPA 14 times.
"The public has a right to know whether Administrator Pruitt and EPA are complying with federal ethics laws," Becerra, a Democrat, said in a statement. "Mr. Pruitt's numerous conflicts of interest merit close examination now that he has taken a direct role in initiating reviews of numerous EPA regulations he sought to undo through litigation."
In a letter to the EPA, Becerra requested documents in dozens of categories, including those related to ethics agreements by Pruitt and the administrator's communications about federal climate change policies.
Bill Glenn, a spokesman for the EPA on the West Coast, deferred comment to officials in Washington, who could not be reached for comment Friday afternoon.
In February, Democratic leaders of the California Legislature filed a Freedom of Information Act request with federal Immigrations and Customs Enforcement asking for documents related to a surge in immigration enforcement activity in California under Trump.
___
Associated Press writer Don Thompson contributed to this report.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Two AP journalists have logged 3,000 miles from the Gulf to the Pacific, crisscrossing back and forth over the U.S.-Mexico borderMore >>
Two AP journalists have logged 3,000 miles from the Gulf to the Pacific, crisscrossing back and forth over the U.S.-Mexico borderMore >>
The United States is looking into whether Russia participated in the Syrian chemical weapons attack that provoked President Donald Trump's airstrikes against the Assad governmentMore >>
The United States is looking into whether Russia participated in the Syrian chemical weapons attack that provoked President Donald Trump's airstrikes against the Assad governmentMore >>
Scarlett Johansson says Ivanka Trump could have a "big impact" by being vocal and she's baffled by the first daughter's reluctance to take a public stance on controversial issues related to her father's administrationMore >>
Scarlett Johansson says Ivanka Trump could have a "big impact" by being vocal and she's baffled by the first daughter's reluctance to take a public stance on controversial issues related to her father's administrationMore >>
A sure rite of spring for residents of Alaska's largest city is the return of bears, some with cubsMore >>
A sure rite of spring for residents of Alaska's largest city is the return of bears, some with cubsMore >>
President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping have opened their high-stakes summit at Trump's Florida beach resortMore >>
President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping have opened their high-stakes summit at Trump's Florida beach resortMore >>
World leaders have rallied around the United States after it launched a missile strike on a Syrian air base in response to this week's chemical attack, while Russia condemned the move and suspended coordination with the U.S. in Syria's congested skiesMore >>
World leaders have rallied around the United States after it launched a missile strike on a Syrian air base in response to this week's chemical attack, while Russia condemned the move and suspended coordination with the U.S. in Syria's congested skiesMore >>
Syria decries 'aggression' as US launches cruise missiles, striking an Assad government-controlled air base where U.S. officials say the Syrian military launched this week's deadly chemical attackMore >>
Syria decries 'aggression' as US launches cruise missiles, striking an Assad government-controlled air base where U.S. officials say the Syrian military launched this week's deadly chemical attackMore >>
President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping have opened their high-stakes summit at Trump's Florida beach resortMore >>
President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping have opened their high-stakes summit at Trump's Florida beach resortMore >>
Comedian Don Rickles, the Emmy-winning king of insult comedy who headlined casinos and nightclubs from Las Vegas to New Jersey, and livened up late-night talk shows, died Thursday at 90More >>
Comedian Don Rickles, the Emmy-winning king of insult comedy who headlined casinos and nightclubs from Las Vegas to New Jersey, and livened up late-night talk shows, died Thursday at 90More >>
President Donald Trump hinted at possible military action in Syria Thursday as his administration considered how to strike at President Bashar Assad after this week's chemical weapons attack that killed more than 80 peopleMore >>
President Donald Trump hinted at possible military action in Syria Thursday as his administration considered how to strike at President Bashar Assad after this week's chemical weapons attack that killed more than 80 peopleMore >>